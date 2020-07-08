A Cumberland County Jail corrections officer who allegedly punched an inmate in the face is being investigated by Portland police to determine whether his actions were criminal or violated jail policies, officials said Wednesday.

Cumberland County Sheriff Kevin Joyce announced the criminal investigation and internal affairs investigations into the alleged actions of Corrections Officer Vinal Thompson after “reviewing various videos” allegedly showing the scuffle between Thompson and the inmate, who was charged with aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs, according to a statement Joyce released on Wednesday.

Thompson allegedly hit the inmate after the latter “started to back up and held his hands up as if to refuse to be handcuffed,” according to the statement.

The incident occurred on Tuesday when the inmate, whose name was not released, allegedly started a disturbance while receiving medications at the jail at about 8:20 a.m. That’s when Thompson approached the inmate and attempted to handcuff him as part of removing the inmate from the area where other inmates were gathered.





“Both individuals went down on the floor and then went down two steps to a lower tier during the scuffle,” according to the statement.