Another 20 cases of the new coronavirus have been detected in Maine, health officials said Wednesday.

There have now been 3,460 cases across all of Maine’s counties since the outbreak began here in March, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s up from 3,440 on Tuesday.

Of those, 3.365 have been confirmed positive, while 395 are likely positive, according to the Maine CDC.





New cases were tallied in Androscoggin, Cumberland, Kennebec, Oxford, Penobscot, Washington and York counties.

No new deaths were reported Wednesday, leaving the statewide death toll at 110. Nearly all deaths have been in Mainers over age 60.

So far, 363 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus. Of those, 22 people are currently hospitalized, with eight in critical care and five on ventilators.

Meanwhile, 40 more people have recovered from the coronavirus, bringing total recoveries to 2,856. That means there are 494 active and likely cases in the state, down from 519 on Tuesday.

—“Gov. Janet Mills on Wednesday ordered large businesses and food service establishments to enforce the wearing of face coverings and renewed a state of civil emergency for the fourth time amid the coronavirus pandemic.” — Lori Valigra, BDN

—“Democrats are dominating absentee ballot requests in Maine ahead of next week’s primary as a new poll showed a significant majority of Republicans intend to vote on Election Day in the 2nd District, signaling a stark partisan divide on one major coronavirus precaution.” — Jessica Piper, BDN

—“Another round of federal loan help for small businesses could be taken up by Congress in the next couple of weeks, a representative for Sen. Susan Collins told a state economic recovery panel on tourism Wednesday. “There is a pretty strong likelihood” that Congress will pass a third loan program designed for businesses that have already gotten federal loans, Carol Woodcock, a state office representative for the Republican senator, told a subcommittee of a panel convened by Gov. Janet Mills to guide the state’s economic response to the virus.” — Lori Valigra, BDN

—“There’s no evidence that Maine is currently on track to see a surge of coronavirus cases like those now being recorded in many other states in the South and West. But those new flare-ups have shown just how quickly the pandemic can spiral back out of control even in areas that seemed to have tamed it.” — Charles Eichacker, BDN

—“The number of new coronavirus cases dropped in Maine over the past week, reversing a previous trend of increasing cases attributed to a spread of the virus among young people. The decline in cases came as Maine continues to expand testing capacity, with more than 15,000 viral tests performed over the past week, up from 12,000 the week prior, according to data from the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.” — Jessica Piper, BDN

—“An independent commission is going to review the performance of Maine’s nursing homes during the coronavirus pandemic. A commission of 25 experts from across the country, including one from Maine’s veterans’ homes, is launching the review as part of a federal effort to analyze nursing homes’ response to the coronavirus outbreak.” — The Associated Press

As of Wednesday evening, the coronavirus has sickened 3,035,337 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 132,042 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.