The BDN is making the most crucial coverage of the coronavirus pandemic and its economic impact in Maine free for all readers. Click here for all coronavirus stories and here for the free collection. You can join others committed to safeguarding this vital public service by purchasing a subscription or donating directly to the newsroom.

Students are pushing back against Bates College’s decision to raise tuition by 3 percent.

The Sun Journal reports at least 500 students, parents and alumni have signed a petition asking for tuition to be reduced.

The petition calls it “unfair” for students to pay full tuition when there’s no guarantee the college can keep students on the Lewiston campus for the entire semester.





Students who live on campus will have to pay $77,833 to $78,733 for the 2020-2021 academic year, according to Bates College.

In addition to lower tuition, they are asking the college for more transparency about its plan for the fall semester.

Bates College announced last week that it will welcome students back to its Lewiston campus this fall.

Bates will ask all returning students to maintain physical distance, wear face coverings, practice good hygiene and participate in testing and contact tracing.

Additionally, Bates will be switching to a new format for the upcoming academic year, having students take two courses at a time over two 7.5 week periods each semester. Some classes will have online components for those students unable to return to campus and to accommodate faculty members.