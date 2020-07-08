ROCKLAND – The Maine Lobster Festival is pleased to announce that four young ladies will be competing for the title of Maine Sea Goddess at the 2020 Maine Sea Goddess Coronation. This year’s Coronation will be held at Harbor Park in Rockland on Aug. 8 at 3 p.m. with a rain date of Aug. 9. The public is welcome to attend but is encouraged to follow all social distancing guidelines.

Amanda Ellen Frost of Rockland is a 2020 graduate of Oceanside High School and graduated with honors. She is the daughter of Douglas and Wanda Frost. Her hobbies include field hockey, traveling, volunteering, and staying active. In high school, her activities included National Honor Society, Key Club, Girl Scouts, indoor and outdoor track, and field hockey. Amanda has been volunteering at the Festival since she was six years old. She is currently employed by Shaw’s Supermarket. Amanda plans to attend Husson University in the fall where she will be majoring in nursing and continuing to pursue her passion of playing field hockey. Amanda’s sponsors are Jess’s Market and Fuller Chevrolet–GMC, both of Rockland.

Chloe Elizabeth Blake of Warren is a 2020 graduate of Medomak Valley High School. She is the daughter of Benjie and Alicia Blake. Her hobbies include playing sports, drawing, painting, sewing, and cooking. In high school, her activities included soccer, basketball, tennis, National Honor Society, theatre, Paws, and Class Historian. She is currently employed by Penobscot Bay YMCA. Chloe plans to attend The University of Maine at Farmington where she will be majoring in secondary education science. She is excited to share this experience with her fellow Sea Princesses. Chloe’s sponsors are Knight Marine Service and George C. Hall & Sons Inc., both of Rockland.

Elayne Mary Gustafson of Rockland is a 2020 graduate of Oceanside High School. She is the daughter of Todd and Meghan Gustafson. Her hobbies include reading, running, and going for walks with family. In high school, her activities included indoor and outdoor varsity track and theatre. Elayne is excited to learn more about her community. She is currently employed by T.J. Maxx. Elayne plans to attend The University of Maine at Farmington in the fall. Elayne’s sponsor is Ballou & Associates of Camden.





Julia Paige Clough of Rockland is a 2020 graduate of Oceanside High School. She is the daughter of Christopher Clough and Kami Evans. Her hobbies include coaching Unified basketball, playing field hockey, going to the beach, and sailing. In high school, her activities included varsity field hockey, coaching Unified basketball, and the Liberal Arts Academy. Julia plans to attend The University of Maine at Orono to study finance and pre-law. She is excited to represent her community as a Sea Princess. Julia’s sponsors are Sail Away Maine Realty & Property Management of Rockport, “A Morning in Maine” of Rockland, and ES Coatings of South Thomaston.

