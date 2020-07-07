Four golfers, including Drew Powell of Holden and Presque Isle’s Jon Humphrey, share the lead after Tuesday’s first round of the Maine Amateur Championship at the Biddeford-Saco Country Club in Saco.

Former Deering High School golfer Alex McGonagle and recent Thornton Academy of Saco graduate Armand Ouellette were the others in the group who shot a 1-under 70 over the 6,217-yard course.

The three-day tournament will continue on Wednesday.

Defending champion Cole Anderson, a three-time state Class A champion from Camden Hills High School who plays out of the Samoset Resort in Rockport, is among four players who are one shot back at 71.





The group also includes Will Kannegieser of Martindale Country Club in Auburn, Cade Charron of the Brunswick Golf Club and Brian Angis from Biddeford-Saco.

Cole Anderson of Camden is shown after winning the 100th Maine Amateur Championship golf tournament in 2019 at Portland Country Club in Falmouth. He is among four players who are one shot off the lead after Tuesday’s first round at Biddeford-Saco Country Club. Credit: Maine State Golf Association

Presque Isle High School girls soccer coach Ralph Michaud is in a group tied for ninth at 72.

Mark Plummer of the Augusta Country Club, a 13-time Maine Amateur winner, shot a 76.

Powell, a junior at Duke University in North Carolina, registered a scorecard that included four birdies and three bogeys. A birdie on No. 17 lifted him into a share of the lead.

Portland’s McGonagle, a sophomore at Methodist University in Fayetteville, North Carolina, rallied from a bogey on 15 with birdies on 16 and 17 to finish with three birdies and two bogeys in his round.

Humphrey and Ouellette each posted four birdies and three bogeys with three of Ouellette’s birdies coming on Nos. 14, 16 and 18.