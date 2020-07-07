A Saco man involved in a “lover’s triangle” was arrested Monday after police say he hit another man with his car.

Isaiah Dennison, 20, was charged with attempted aggravated murder, according to the Saco Police Department.

Dennison allegedly hit a pedestrian with his car at the intersection of Main and Storer streets about 7:30 a.m. and then fled from the scene, Saco police said. The man whom he allegedly struck was taken to Maine Medical Center in Portland.

Dennison was found about 8:21 a.m. on Bacon Street in Biddeford. An investigation revealed that Dennison and the other man knew each other and both were involved in a “lover’s triangle,” according to the Saco police.





Dennison was being held at the York County Jail in Alfred on $100,000 bail. He was scheduled to make his first court appearance on Sept. 25.

The incident remains under investigation.