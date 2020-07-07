A Westbrook woman was allegedly hit in the head with a Hennessy cognac bottle by a man who had jumped into her car and demanded a ride while the vehicle sat at a traffic light in Portland, police said.

News Center Maine reported that the 31-year-old Westbrook woman was stopped at a traffic light at Park Avenue and St. John Street when the alleged assault occurred at about 7:40 a.m. She told police that the man hit her after she refused to give him a ride, then he took the keys from the car’s ignition and ran toward Valley Street. The man was described as Black, tall with a thin build and a large, afro-style haircut, and she said that he seemed intoxicated.

The victim suffered facial cuts but refused medical treatment, according to News Center Maine. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call police at 207- 874-8575.