The BDN is making the most crucial coverage of the coronavirus pandemic and its economic impact in Maine free for all readers. Click here for all coronavirus stories and here for the free collection. You can join others committed to safeguarding this vital public service by purchasing a subscription or donating directly to the newsroom.

Another Mainer has died as health officials on Tuesday reported 17 more cases of the new coronavirus have been detected in the state.

There have now been 3,440 cases across all of Maine’s counties since the outbreak began here in March, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s up from 3,423 on Monday.

Of those, 3,050 have been confirmed positive, while 390 are likely positive, according to the Maine CDC.





New cases were tallied in Cumberland, Washington and York counties.

The latest death involved a man in his 90s from Cumberland County, bringing the statewide death toll to 110. Nearly all deaths have been in Mainers over age 60.

So far, 360 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus. Of those, 22 people are currently hospitalized, with nine in critical care and four on ventilators.

Meanwhile, 29 more people have recovered from the coronavirus, bringing total recoveries to 2,816. That means there are 519 active and likely cases in the state, down from 527 on Monday.

Here’s the latest on the coronavirus and its impact on Maine.

—“A federal forgivable loan program provided a lifeline to many Maine businesses and employees hit hard by the coronavirus, but some of the sectors most affected by early layoffs did not receive the most loans, according to data released on Monday.” — Lori Valigra and Jessica Piper, BDN

—“The federal government is telling international students that they need to leave the country or transfer if their college or university doesn’t plan to reopen for in-person instruction this fall. While the new regulation from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement means uncertainty for some foreign students over where they’ll be when classes resume, the impact should be limited in Maine as long as the colleges that have announced their plans to reopen campus don’t change course.” — Eesha Pendharkar, BDN

—“Maine has gradually been lifting its 14-day quarantine requirement for out-of-state visitors, with travelers from five states — New Hampshire, Vermont, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut — now allowed to come to the state without quarantining or obtaining a negative coronavirus test. The relaxation of the rules, however, has not come without controversy. Last week, the governor of Massachusetts questioned why his state was left off the list of states that can freely send travelers to Maine.” — Jessica Piper, BDN

—“They have been closed for months because of the pandemic, but this week Maine’s two casinos will be allowed to reopen after state officials agreed to a pandemic safety plan that will limit capacity to 200 people.” — Fred Bever, Maine Public

—“While not unexpected, the cancellation a week ago of the minor league baseball season has left four former University of Maine players on the sidelines this summer. The players are disappointed the season was canceled because of complications caused in major league organizations by the COVID-19 pandemic, but they are staying positive.” — Larry Mahoney, BDN

—“There’s going to be a ripple effect through the Maine economy as colleges decide whether to reopen this fall. A report issued in June by the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston found that Maine leads the region in terms of the number of municipalities that are heavily dependent on colleges and universities for their local economies.” — The Associated Press

As of Tuesday evening, the coronavirus has sickened 2,981,602 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 131,248 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.