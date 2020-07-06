The BDN is making the most crucial coverage of the coronavirus pandemic and its economic impact in Maine free for all readers. Click here for all coronavirus stories and here for the free collection. You can join others committed to safeguarding this vital public service by purchasing a subscription or donating directly to the newsroom.

Another eight cases of the new coronavirus have been detected in Maine, health officials said Monday. It’s the smallest daily increase in coronavirus cases recorded over the past month.

There have now been 3,423 cases across all of Maine’s counties since the outbreak began here in March, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s up from 3,415 on Sunday.

Of those, 3,034 have been confirmed positive, while 389 are likely positive, according to the Maine CDC.





No new deaths were reported Monday, leaving the statewide death toll at 109.

Here’s a roundup of the latest news on the coronavirus and its impact in Maine :

— “Maine has gradually been lifting its 14-day quarantine requirement for out-of-state visitors, with travelers from five states — New Hampshire, Vermont, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut — now allowed to come to the state without quarantining or obtaining a negative coronavirus test. The relaxation of the rules, however, has not come without controversy.” — Jessica Piper, BDN

— “The Treasury Department on Monday released the names of more than 650,000 companies that received funds from the government’s small business lending program, a massive effort intended to support the economy as states shut down in April to contain the viral outbreak.” — Christopher Rugaber and Joyce M. Rosenberg, The Associated Press

— “A federal program criticized by House Speaker Sara Gideon for helping special interests provided a forgivable loan of between $1 million and $2 million to her husband’s law firm, according to federal data released on Monday. Other legislative leaders from both parties also benefited.” — Jessica Piper, BDN

— “For Trump, the virus has been the most persistent of those problems. But he has not even tried to make a common health crisis the subject of national common ground and serious purpose. He has refused to wear a mask, setting off a culture war in the process as his followers took their cues from him.” — Jonathan Lemire and Calvin Woodward, The Associated Press

As of Monday evening, the coronavirus has sickened 2,922,000 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 130,208 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.