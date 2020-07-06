An 80-year-old woman died on the night of July 4 after her car crashed along South Main Street in Brewer, police said.

Investigators suspect that the woman had a medical problem that contributed to the crash, which was reported around 9:30 p.m., according to Capt. Anthony Pinette of the Brewer Police Department. Police do not think that alcohol or speeding were factors.

Pinette declined to identify the woman, pointing to an ongoing investigation by the state medical examiner’s office into her death.

She was driving a sedan along South Main Street when it left the road and struck a utility pole near St. Teresa’s Catholic Church, Pinette said. No other cars or people were involved in the crash.