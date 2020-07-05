The BDN is making the most crucial coverage of the coronavirus pandemic and its economic impact in Maine free for all readers. Click here for all coronavirus stories and here for the free collection. You can join others committed to safeguarding this vital public service by purchasing a subscription or donating directly to the newsroom.

Another two Mainers have died as 18 cases of the new coronavirus have been detected in Maine, health officials said Sunday.

There have now been 3,415 cases across all of Maine’s counties since the outbreak began here in March, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s up from 3,397 on Saturday.

Of those, 3,028 have been confirmed positive, while 387 are likely positive, according to the Maine CDC.





New cases were tallied in Lincoln (1), Piscataquis (1), Androscoggin (2), Cumberland (12), Penobscot (2) and York (1) counties.

The statewide death toll now stands at 109.

Here’s a roundup of the latest news on the coronavirus and its impact in Maine:

