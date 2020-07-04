The BDN is making the most crucial coverage of the coronavirus pandemic and its economic impact in Maine free for all readers. Click here for all coronavirus stories and here for the free collection. You can join others committed to safeguarding this vital public service by purchasing a subscription or donating directly to the newsroom.

Another two Mainers have died and 24 cases of the new coronavirus have been detected in Maine, health officials said Saturday.

There have now been 3,397 cases across all of Maine’s counties since the outbreak began here in March, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s up from 3,373 on Friday.

Of those, 3,012 have been confirmed positive, while 385 are likely positive, according to the Maine CDC.





New cases were tallied in Androscoggin (4), Cumberland (13), Hancock (1), Oxford (2), Penobscot (2), Somerset (1) and York (4) counties.

Two new deaths were reported Saturday, putting the statewide death toll at 107. Nearly all deaths have been in Mainers over age 60.

As of Friday, 358 Mainers had been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus. Of those, 27 people were currently hospitalized, with nine in critical condition and three on ventilators. Hospitals were not required to report new numbers on Saturday due to the July 4 holiday.

Meanwhile, 20 more people have recovered from the coronavirus, bringing total recoveries to 2,751. That means there are 539 active and likely cases in the state, up from 537 on Friday. Active cases have ticked up over the past week, from 424 on June 24, after steadily falling since late May.

A majority of the cases — 1,853 — have been in Mainers under age 50, while more cases have been reported in women than men, according to the Maine CDC.

As of Friday, there have been 108,587 negative test results out of 113,260 overall. Just over 4 percent of all tests have come back positive, Maine CDC data show.

The coronavirus has hit hardest in Cumberland County, where 1,793 cases have been confirmed and where the bulk of virus deaths — 62 — have been concentrated. It is one of four counties — the others are Androscoggin, Penobscot and York, with 494, 114 and 549 cases, respectively — where “community transmission” has been confirmed, according to the Maine CDC.

There are two criteria for establishing community transmission: at least 10 confirmed cases and that at least 25 percent of those are not connected to either known cases or travel. That second condition has not yet been “satisfied” in other counties.

Other cases have been detected in Aroostook (24), Franklin (40), Hancock (17), Kennebec (146), Knox (25), Lincoln (24), Oxford (42), Piscataquis (3), Sagadahoc (34), Somerset (30), Waldo (56) and Washington (3) counties. Information about where another three cases were detected wasn’t immediately available Saturday morning.

As of Saturday morning, the coronavirus has sickened 2,808,003 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 129,476 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.