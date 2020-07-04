The BDN is making the most crucial coverage of the coronavirus pandemic and its economic impact in Maine free for all readers. Click here for all coronavirus stories and here for the free collection. You can join others committed to safeguarding this vital public service by purchasing a subscription or donating directly to the newsroom.

Another 24 cases of the new coronavirus have been detected in Maine, health officials said Saturday.

There have now been 3,397 cases across all of Maine’s counties since the outbreak began here in March, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s up from 3,373 on Friday.

Of those, 3,012 have been confirmed positive, while 385 are likely positive, according to the Maine CDC.





New cases were tallied in Androscoggin (4), Cumberland (13), Hancock (1), Oxford (2), Penobscot (2), Somerset (1) and York (4) counties.

Two new deaths were reported Saturday, putting the statewide death toll at 107. Nearly all deaths have been in Mainers over age 60.

Meanwhile, 20 more people have recovered from the coronavirus, bringing total recoveries to 2,751. That means there are 539 active and likely cases in the state, up from 537 on Friday. Active cases have ticked up over the past week, from 424 on June 24, after steadily falling since late May.

Here’s the latest on the coronavirus and its impact on Maine.

— “Movie theaters around Maine may be back in business Wednesday under Gov. Janet Mills’ third phase of reopening the state’s economy, but regrouping from the COVID-19 pandemic isn’t a matter of just unlocking the front door. For independent outlets like the Center Theatre in Dover-Foxcroft, a big challenge is scheduling movies — in addition to the physical changes in seating to provide social distancing and in cleaning protocols to directly address the coronavirus threat in the theater.” — Ernie Clark, BDN

—“A public health campaign that Bangor launched a month ago to encourage people to wear face coverings in public has gained statewide attention and funding after a month of being primarily online. And the campaign will take on additional importance as Gov. Janet Mills steps up enforcement of the state’s face covering requirement in a handful of cities including Bangor and coastal counties popular with tourists.” — Eesha Pendharkar, BDN

—“Face masks are one of the most effective ways to protect yourself from catching and spreading the coronavirus. But they don’t have to be plain — in fact, a well-crafted facemask can be a great statement piece. Here are a few ways you can zhuzh up your cloth face mask as you continue to wear it around this summer.” — Sam Schipani, BDN

—“The federal government is no longer sending nursing homes disposable isolation gowns described in New Hampshire as useless garbage bags and instead is providing a different style, according to a spokesperson for the Federal Emergency Management Agency. The New Hampshire Health Care Association, which represents nursing homes, said this week that the bulk of the items sent by FEMA to protect workers against the coronavirus were unusable, including child-sized gloves, surgical masks with ear loops that broke when stretched and isolation gowns with no arm openings.” — The Associated Press

As of Saturday afternoon, the coronavirus has sickened 2,817,620 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 129,575 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.