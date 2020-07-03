The BDN is making the most crucial coverage of the coronavirus pandemic and its economic impact in Maine free for all readers. Click here for all coronavirus stories and here for the free collection. You can join others committed to safeguarding this vital public service by purchasing a subscription or donating directly to the newsroom.

Another 45 cases of the new coronavirus have been detected in Maine, health officials said Friday.

There have now been 3,373 cases across all of Maine’s counties since the outbreak began here in March, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s up from 3,328 on Thursday.

Of those, 2,985 have been confirmed positive, while 388 are likely positive, according to the Maine CDC.





New cases were tallied in Androscoggin (2), Cumberland (27), Knox (1), Oxford (2), Penobscot (4), Somerset (1) and York (12) counties.

No new deaths were reported Friday, leaving the statewide death toll at 105. Nearly all deaths have been in Mainers over age 60.

So far, 358 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus. Of those, 27 people are currently hospitalized, with nine in critical condition and three on ventilators.

Meanwhile, 33 more people have recovered from the coronavirus, bringing total recoveries to 2,731. That means there are 537 active and likely cases in the state, up from 525 on Thursday. Active cases have ticked up over the past week, from 424 on June 24, after steadily falling since late May.

Here’s the latest on the coronavirus and its impact on Maine.

—The Fourth of July is tomorrow! If you’re having a party, use our helpful guide to make it safe for you and your guests.

— “More than 163,000 Maine voters have requested absentee ballots ahead of the July 14 election, a record for a primary after state and local officials urged it in hopes of protecting public health during the coronavirus pandemic by reducing crowding at the polls. Here is your guide to voting absentee, from requesting your ballot to making sure it is counted.” — Jessica Piper, BDN

— “Maine is nearing the four-month mark since recording its first cases of the coronavirus, which has killed 105 people in the state and sickened hundreds more. The Bangor Daily News wants to talk to Mainers who have had the virus to record their experiences, examine state efforts to trace outbreaks and to see if there were events where cases are linked. Please take this survey if you want to help in that effort.” — Michael Shepherd, BDN

—“While many Maine communities have canceled Fourth of July fireworks shows due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Greenville will continue its tradition of lighting up the skies to celebrate America’s independence Saturday night — albeit with a few changes.” — Ernie Clark, BDN

As of Friday afternoon, the coronavirus has sickened 2,767,669 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 129,114 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.