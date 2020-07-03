Bangor police on Thursday arrested a man who allegedly illegally accessed women’s social media and downloaded their private photos.

Dakota Roy, 23, of Bangor was charged with seven counts of invasion of computer privacy for the illegal photo downloads from seven women’s social media accounts and one count of violation of privacy for surreptitiously photographing an individual without their consent.

Bangor police received a report of the illicit downloading of private images in early June.

The investigation that followed revealed that Roy had allegedly attempted to log into women’s social media accounts with his own devices.





His attempts generated an automated response to the account holders that informed them their accounts had been locked due to an attempted security breach. The alerts also provided the women a security code to regain control of their social media accounts.

Roy allegedly used a texting application to contact the account owners, posing as a security representative of the social media company and asked them for their security codes so he could help them log in.

At least seven people, believing they were talking to a security representative, provided the code. Roy then allegedly accessed their accounts and downloaded private images.

He was charged with aggravated criminal invasion of computer privacy, a Class C felony punishable by up to five years of prison and $5000 in fines and violation of privacy, a Class D misdemeanor punishable by up to one year in county jail and a fine of up to $2,000.