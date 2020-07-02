Keith Drost of Stetson claimed the checkered flag in the Modified Enduros feature on Wednesday as Speedway 95 in Hermon kicked off its 2020 season with a “Wacky Wednesday” program.

No fans were allowed in the grandstand area, but there was a contingent of people in the pits who were able to catch much of the racing action.

Drost, the 2019 season points champion, made a late charge in the 20-lap event. He ran side by side with Jason Trundy of Newburgh for two laps before snatching away the lead with two laps remaining and holding on to win.

Trundy was the runner-up, while Zach Audet of Norridgewock, who won the first of the two qualifying races, finished third. Jeff Overlock of Hermon claimed fourth and Donny Blanchard of Farmington took fifth.





Trundy also was in the thick of the action in the Kenny-U-Pull RoadRunner feature, starting the 20-lap race on the pole after winning the qualifier. He overcame Shawn McNevin of Hudson on lap 16 and was able to stay in front and take the checkers.

McNevin placed second and Doug Woodard of Plymouth was awarded third after Jeff Farrington of Alna was disqualified in the postrace inspection for excessive tilt in his front wheel.

Woodard became the third-place finisher, followed by Derek Smith of Bangor and Matthew Grav of Clifton.

Other Speedway 95 Results

STARS OF TOMORROW: 04 Darius Miranda, Orono; 14 Destiny Overlock, Hermon; 29 Braydon Pearson, Turner; 26 Garrett McKee Jr., Newburgh; 40 Tyler Knowles, Bangor