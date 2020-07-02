The BDN is making the most crucial coverage of the coronavirus pandemic and its economic impact in Maine free for all readers. Click here for all coronavirus stories and here for the free collection. You can join others committed to safeguarding this vital public service by purchasing a subscription or donating directly to the newsroom.

Another 34 cases of the new coronavirus have been detected in Maine, health officials said Thursday.

There have now been 3,328 cases across all of Maine’s counties since the outbreak began here in March, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s up from 3,294 on Wednesday.

Of those, 2,951 have been confirmed positive, while 377 are likely positive, according to the Maine CDC.





New cases were tallied in Androscoggin (1), Cumberland (23), Oxford (1) and York (4) counties.

No new deaths were reported Thursday, leaving the statewide death toll at 105. Nearly all deaths have been in Mainers over age 60.

So far, 354 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus. Of those, 30 people are currently hospitalized, with nine in critical condition and three on ventilators.

Meanwhile, 27 more people have recovered from the coronavirus, bringing total recoveries to 2,698. That means there are 525 active and likely cases in the state, up from 518 on Wednesday. Active cases have ticked up over the past week, from 424 on June 24, after steadily falling since late May.

Here’s the latest on the coronavirus and its impact on Maine.

—“All 35 inmates at Maine’s only youth prison have tested negative after a girl being released tested positive last weekend. In addition, all staff members who have received results so far have tested negative, according to the Maine Department of Corrections. The department started conducting universal testing among inmates and staff at Long Creek Youth Development Center after the positive test. All 35 inmates have received negative results, and all 146 staff members who have received their results so far have also tested negative. Six staff members are awaiting test results.” — Eesha Pendharkar, BDN

—“Maine is nearing the four-month mark since recording its first cases of the coronavirus, which has killed 105 people in the state and sickened hundreds more. The Bangor Daily News wants to talk to Mainers who have had the virus to record their experiences, examine state efforts to trace outbreaks and to see if there were events where cases are linked. Please take this survey if you want to help in that effort.” — Michael Shepherd, BDN

—“The Maine committee tasked with rekindling the economy on Wednesday asked Gov. Janet Mills to commit $300 million in federal funds in the form of grants to businesses struggling from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. The Economic Recovery Committee proposed early recommendations in a letter to the Democratic governor while warning that federal aid programs are about to expire and represent ‘an economic cliff for our state, and nation.’” — Lori Valigra, BDN

—“Yesterday, Gov. Janet Mills announced that Maine was lifting the 14-day quarantine requirements for residents in New Jersey, New York and Connecticut. They joined New Hampshire and Vermont residents in being able to travel to and from Maine without restrictions. But Massachusetts has been left out in the cold, and the folks there aren’t happy about it.” — Lynne Fort, BDN

—“It’s the weekend of the Fourth of July, but basically, there are no public fireworks, parades or barbecues to be had anywhere across the state (or the country, for that matter). Most of your revelry will likely occur around the home or out in nature, in small groups, which, given our current national coronavirus situation, is really for the best. There are a few things that are still happening, however, where you can keep your distance safely.” — Emily Burnham, BDN

As of Thursday evening, the coronavirus has sickened 2,724,640 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 128,574 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.