Maine is nearing the three-month mark since recording its first cases of the coronavirus, which has killed 105 people in the state and sickened hundreds more.

The Bangor Daily News wants to talk to Mainers who have had the virus to record their experiences, examine state efforts to trace outbreaks and to see if there were events where cases are linked. Please take the survey below if you want to help in that effort.

We are asking for names and contact information for participants but we won’t publish identifying information without your consent. It will be used to follow up with you on the details of your case and to see if there were related events.