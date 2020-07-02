The BDN is making the most crucial coverage of the coronavirus pandemic and its economic impact in Maine free for all readers. Click here for all coronavirus stories and here for the free collection. You can join others committed to safeguarding this vital public service by purchasing a subscription or donating directly to the newsroom.

This story will be updated.

Another 34 cases of the new coronavirus have been detected in Maine, health officials said Thursday.

There have now been 3,328 cases across all of Maine’s counties since the outbreak began here in March, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s up from 3,294 on Wednesday.





Of those, 2,951 have been confirmed positive, while 377 are likely positive, according to the Maine CDC.

New cases were tallied in Androscoggin (1), Cumberland (23), Oxford (1) and York (4) counties.

No new deaths were reported Thursday, leaving the statewide death toll at 105. Nearly all deaths have been in Mainers over age 60.

So far, 354 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus.

Meanwhile, 27 more people have recovered from the coronavirus, bringing total recoveries to 2,698. That means there are 525 active and likely cases in the state, up from 518 on Wednesday. Active cases have ticked up over the past week, from 424 on June 24, after steadily falling since late May.

A majority of the cases — 1,805 — have been in Mainers under age 50, while more cases have been reported in women than men, according to the Maine CDC.

As of Wednesday, there have been 99,919 negative test results out of 104,365 overall. Just under 4 percent of all tests have come back positive, Maine CDC data show.

The coronavirus has hit hardest in Cumberland County, where 1,753 cases have been confirmed and where the bulk of virus deaths — 60 — have been concentrated. It is one of four counties — the others are Androscoggin, Penobscot and York, with 488, 108 and 533 cases, respectively — where “community transmission” has been confirmed, according to the Maine CDC.

There are two criteria for establishing community transmission: at least 10 confirmed cases and that at least 25 percent of those are not connected to either known cases or travel. That second condition has not yet been “satisfied” in other counties.

Other cases have been detected in Aroostook (24), Franklin (40), Hancock (16), Kennebec (147), Knox (24), Lincoln (24), Oxford (38), Piscataquis (3), Sagadahoc (34), Somerset (28), Waldo (56) and Washington (3) counties. Information about where another six cases were detected wasn’t immediately available Thursday morning.

As of Thursday morning, the coronavirus has sickened 2,686,928 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 128,064 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.