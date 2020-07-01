Nathan Granholm of Maine Maritime Academy in Castine has made it a clean sweep for the school this year in bringing home the North Atlantic Conference’s top individual honor.

Granholm, a recent graduate from Brunswick who competed on the Mariners’ men’s lacrosse team, has been named the NAC Man of the Year.

“He is clearly a tremendous leader and the epitome of what it means to compete in Division III,” NAC Commissioner Marcella Zalot said. “Nathan also exemplifies the NAC core values of excellence and integrity as demonstrated with his impressive regimental resume.”

Sydney Adams of MMA on Tuesday was named the NAC Woman of the Year. This is the third time both recipients in one year have graduated from the same institution.





The NAC Man of the Year award is modeled after the NCAA Woman of the Year program which honors graduating student athletes who distinguished themselves throughout their collegiate careers in the areas of academic achievement, athletic excellence, service, and leadership.

“Whether it is his teammates, classmates, or shipmates, the athletic staff or the Commandant’s staff, we all just see that same natural leadership that is as easily recognizable as it is difficult to describe,” MMA Athletic Director Steve Peed said. “What makes Nathan so awesome is that he works at improving his leadership skills to build upon that natural charisma and talent.”

Granholm earned a bachelor’s degree in Marine Engineering Technology from Maine Maritime Academy in May and also achieved two minors, in Business and Environmental Sustainability.

On the field, he was a four-year member and three-year captain of the lacrosse team and twice earned NAC all-conference first-team recognition. Granholm was the Mariners’ primary student recruiter as a junior.

Granholm tallied 120 career ground balls, 61 caused turnovers, three goals and one assist. He was recently named a United States Intercollegiate Lacrosse Association Scholar All-American.

“Nate is a relentless competitor and a selfless leader on and off the field,” MMA head men’s lacrosse coach Brandon Melville said.

“He is a coach’s dream to have in the locker room, on the field, and in the classroom with his character and charisma … for that I’m proud to have had the opportunity to coach this young man who is just getting started with what will be sure to be a lifetime of achievements.”

Granholm entered MMA’s inCOMMAND Leadership Program through the athletic department as a first-year student, and twice earned Male Leader of the Year accolades.

He received a Commandant’s Citation for his work as a Regimental Physical Training Instructor in 2019, and was responsible for 150 students as the Bravo Company Commander during 2019-2020.

“Nate Granholm is the epitome of a selfless leader on and off the field,” MMA Regiment of Midshipmen Commandant and assistant lacrosse coach John Cashman said.

“Nate puts in the extra hours to set an example through his academic work, sharp uniform appearance, and most importantly, looking out for those around him.”