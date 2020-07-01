The BDN is making the most crucial coverage of the coronavirus pandemic and its economic impact in Maine free for all readers. Click here for all coronavirus stories and here for the free collection. You can join others committed to safeguarding this vital public service by purchasing a subscription or donating directly to the newsroom.

Another 41 cases of the new coronavirus have been detected in Maine, health officials said Wednesday.

There have now been 3,294 cases across all of Maine’s counties since the outbreak began here in March, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s up from 3,253 on Tuesday.

Of those, 2,922 have been confirmed positive, while 372 are likely positive, according to the Maine CDC.





New cases were tallied in Androscoggin (1), Aroostook (1), Cumberland (18), Kennebec (1), Know (1), Lincoln (1), Penobscot (2), Waldo (1), Washington (1) and York (14) counties.

No new deaths were reported Wednesday, leaving the statewide death toll at 105. Nearly all deaths have been in Mainers over age 60.

So far, 351 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus. Of those, 29 people are currently hospitalized, with eight in critical care and three on ventilators.

Meanwhile, 25 more people have recovered from the coronavirus, bringing total recoveries to 2,671. That means there are 518 active and likely cases in the state, up from 502 on Tuesday. Active cases have ticked up over the past week, from 424 on June 24, after steadily falling since late May.

Here’s the latest on the coronavirus and its impact on Maine.

—“Maine saw more new coronavirus cases last week for the first time since mid-May with a corresponding increase in the rate of positive tests that is partially linked to spread of the virus among younger people, a state health official said Wednesday.” — Jessica Piper, BDN

—“Gov. Janet Mills will step up face covering requirements in the state’s coastal counties as the state relaxes its quarantine and testing requirements for visitors from three more states. Mills will issue an executive order requiring that Maine’s largest businesses in Hancock, Waldo, Knox, Lincoln, Sagadahoc, Cumberland, and York counties — as well as in Bangor, Brewer, Lewiston and Auburn — enforce a face covering requirement for their customers.” — Eesha Pendharkar, BDN

—“Gov. Janet Mills is now allowing visitors from five states to come to Maine without requiring a negative coronavirus test or a 14-day quarantine, but not all of those states are as open to Mainers.” — Lori Valigra, BDN

—“Maine economic forecasters on Wednesday projected a slow recovery from a coronavirus-induced recession that has hit the state’s tourism-dependent labor force harder than most other states. The Consensus Economic Forecasting Commission was charged by Gov. Janet Mills to revise a rosy February forecast after it became apparent that the virus would devastate employment and state revenue. Its July report says the economy will slowly rebound over the next two years, assuming new cases are effectively managed and that more federal aid comes.” — Caitlin Andrews, BDN

—“A shorter fall semester on campus, smaller class sizes and sparsely populated residence halls are some changes students can expect when they return to Maine’s public universities this August. The University of Maine System released its reopening plans for the fall semester on Wednesday, with measures aimed at preventing the spread of the coronavirus as students return to the campuses they left in March, when they switched to remote learning for the remainder of the spring semester.” — Eesha Pendharkar, BDN

—“The Maine Department of Labor launched the third and final federal coronavirus unemployment assistance program Tuesday, extending benefits for 13 more weeks for people who previously exhausted them.” — Jessica Piper, BDN

As of Wednesday evening, the coronavirus has sickened 2,677,168 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 127,681 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.