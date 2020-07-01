The BDN is making the most crucial coverage of the coronavirus pandemic and its economic impact in Maine free for all readers. Click here for all coronavirus stories and here for the free collection. You can join others committed to safeguarding this vital public service by purchasing a subscription or donating directly to the newsroom.

Two Bangor Savings Bank locations in the Lewiston-Auburn area will be temporarily closed after a possible coronavirus exposure there.

The closures affect the bank’s branches at 882 Lisbon St. in Lewiston and 170 Turner St. in Auburn, according to a Wednesday statement from Bangor Savings Bank.

tracking the coronavirus See where the coronavirus has been detected in Maine Our charts tracking the numbers of active cases, recoveries and deaths both statewide and by county are updated daily.

Bank employees are undergoing testing and both branches are being deep cleaned while Bangor Savings awaits more information.

“We will reopen these branches just as soon as we feel it is safe to do so … The health and safety of our employees, customers, and communities are our top priority,” the bank said in a statement.





Customers can visit Bangor Savings Bank’s Brunswick branch at 45 Maine St. or call its service center at 1-877-BANGOR1.

Bangor Savings Bank began a phased reopening of its branches to the public on June 22. The Auburn and Lewiston locations were among those whose lobbies are open by appointment only through July 6, according to the bank’s website.

Androscoggin County is among the counties hardest hit by the coronavirus, with nearly 500 confirmed cases and four deaths. It is one of four counties — the others are Cumberland, Penobscot and York — where “community transmission” has been confirmed.