The two men accused of robbing the credit union inside a Bangor hospital on Tuesday told a Superior Court judge they can’t post $10,000 cash bail.

Earl Torrence, 43, and Corey Violette, 28, were charged with robbery, a Class A crime.

Torrence allegedly went into the credit union and demanded money while Violette was charged as an accomplice, according to the Penobscot County District Attorney’s office.

Earl Torrence Credit: Courtesy of Penobscot County Jail

The duo made their first court appearance Thursday before Justice William Anderson remotely from the Penobscot County Jail. Both men are next set to appear in court at the Penobscot Judicial Center on Aug. 11.





The men were not asked to enter pleas because they have not yet been indicted by the Penobscot County grand jury, which is scheduled to convene July 29 and 30 for the first time since February.

The robbery of the Acadia Federal Credit Union branch inside Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center on State Street was reported at about 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Torrence allegedly passed a teller a note that demanded money and said he had a gun, but no weapon was brandished. He was given an undisclosed amount of cash and left the scene in a maroon vehicle driven by Violette, Mercedes Gurney, assistant district attorney for Penobscot County, told the judge.

Two hours after the robbery, police found the vehicle on Essex Street, near the intersection with State Street, she said.

Corey Violette Credit: Courtesy of Penobscot County Jail

Violette had a loaded handgun when police took him into custody, police said.

Torrence allegedly cooperated with police, apologized for his actions and showed detectives where he had hidden the cash under a brick. Violette claimed that he did not know about Torrence’s plan.

If convicted, each man faces up to 30 years in prison and a fine of up to $50,000. They also could be ordered to pay restitution for any money that was not recovered.