So, Cam Newton is the Patriots starter now.
June 28, 2020.
I should have seen this coming. Nothing that happens between now and Dec. 31 should surprise me. Global pandemic? Tom Brady leaves New England? Murder hornets?
Sure, pile it on.
Like Mike Tyson after he bit Evander Holyfield’s ear off (23 years ago last Saturday) nothing should surprise me about 2020. Masks, NBA games in an Orlando bubble (Moors vs. “Moops”) and spending a Saturday night watching a Garth Brooks concert laid out in the bed of my truck. The new normal has become more normal.
Then the Patriots signed Cam Newton. Like the ending to “The Sopranos,” it makes all the sense in the world and absolutely none at the exact same time.
Absolutely no sense at all: There have never been two more diametrically opposed forces in the universe than the respective postgame interviews of Cam Newton and Bill Belichick.
Newton dresses like he shops at Willy Wonka’s Big & Tall shop and deeply pontificates about whatever scribes volley toward him. Belichick wears one of his three Columbia button-ups and swats reporters’ questions back into their faces like he’s Dikembe Mutombo in the GEICO insurance commercial.
Hey, that’s fine. I wouldn’t expect a coach approaching his 70s and an NFL quarterback to have the same media personas but, golly, how is this going to work?
Sports Chowdah
Jeff Solari is the president and founder of the Sports Chowdah, Maine’s only free, weekly sports email newsletter. Recently, the Mount Desert Island native was the co-host of "The Drive" on 92.9 FM in...
