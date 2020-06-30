The BDN is making the most crucial coverage of the coronavirus pandemic and its economic impact in Maine free for all readers. Click here for all coronavirus stories and here for the free collection. You can join others committed to safeguarding this vital public service by purchasing a subscription or donating directly to the newsroom.

Another 34 cases of the new coronavirus have been detected in Maine, health officials said Tuesday.

There have now been 3,253 cases across all of Maine’s counties since the outbreak began here in March, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s up from 3,219 on Monday.





Of those, 2,893 have been confirmed positive, while 360 are likely positive, according to the Maine CDC.

New cases were recorded in Androscoggin, Aroostook, Cumberland and York counties. The bulk of those — 18 — were in Cumberland County.

No new deaths were reported Tuesday, leaving the statewide death toll standing at 105.

So far, 348 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus. Of those, 29 people are currently hospitalized, with nine in critical care and four on ventilators.

Meanwhile, 23 more people have recovered from the coronavirus, bringing total recoveries to 2,646. That means there are 502 active and likely cases in the state, up from 491 on Monday.

Here’s the latest on the coronavirus and its impact on Maine.

— “Soren Peterson had looked forward to 2020’s Pride celebrations all year. The 13-year-old Reeds Brook Middle School 8th grader had attended several events in the past, but this would have been the first year he was talking part as an openly gay teenager. COVID-19 changed all that when large gatherings around Maine, including annual Pride parades, were canceled to help control the spread of the virus. But his younger brother Bodie Peterson, 11, was not about to let a pandemic get in the way of his brother’s pride celebrations.” — Julia Bayly, BDN

—“The stakes are growing in a strike against Navy shipbuilder Bath Iron Works during a global pandemic as company-provided health insurance is running out for 4,300 shipbuilders who’ve left their jobs. Striking workers from Machinists Union Local S6 will be responsible for their own insurance effective Wednesday, just days after three workers who carpooled together tested positive for the coronavirus.” — The Associated Press, BDN

—“Wearing a cloth face mask as he stood on the sidewalk outside the bicycle shop he and his brother founded more than 40 years ago, Joe Minutolo listed some of the national crises his business has weathered over the years. The 1979 gas shortage. The savings and loan crisis of the 1980s. The 9/11 terrorist attacks. The stock market crash of 2008. None of them, he said, compares to the impact the coronavirus pandemic has had on Bar Harbor, which normally is one of the busiest tourist destinations in all of Maine.” — Bill Trotter, BDN

—“The University of Maine System plans to offer coronavirus testing at all seven of its universities as students, faculty and staff return for in-person classes this fall.” — Eesha Pendharkar, BDN

—“Local officials in Castine are urging residents to follow recommended precautions, and a local church has canceled in-person services this coming Sunday, after learning that out-of-state visitors may have been infected with COVID-19 when they were in town this month.” — Bill Trotter, BDN

As of Tuesday evening, the coronavirus has sickened 2,623,217 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 127,258 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.