Another Mainer has died as 28 more cases of the new coronavirus have been detected in the state, health officials said Monday.

There have now been 3,219 cases across all of Maine’s counties since the outbreak began here in March, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s up from 3,191 on Sunday.

Of those, 2,863 have been confirmed positive, while 356 are likely positive, according to the Maine CDC.





The latest death involved a Kennebec County resident in her 60s, bringing the statewide death toll to 105.

Here’s a roundup of the latest news on the coronavirus and its impact in Maine:

— “[Bar Harbor], with a population of fewer than 6,000 residents, typically thrives on millions of visitors each year — most from out of state — who throng to the island and Acadia National Park each year between Memorial Day and Columbus Day. But this year, with COVID-19 strangling the global economy and restrictions on people traveling to Maine, only a tiny fraction have shown up.” — Bill Trotter, BDN

— “A night after a tweet and other posts showed a photo of a crowd of more than 100 people on Portland’s Wharf Street with nary a face mask in sight, businesses there complied with coronavirus regulations, a city spokesperson said Sunday.” — Nick Sambides Jr., BDN

— “Sturino, an entrepreneur and a body positive advocate on social media, has been living in Maine with her husband and three Insta-famous dogs since early March when they fled New York City at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.” — Lindsay Putnam, BDN

— “Local officials in Castine are urging residents to follow recommended precautions, and a local church has canceled in-person services this coming Sunday, after learning that out-of-state visitors may have been infected with COVID-19 when they were in town this month.” — Bill Trotter, BDN

— “All residents and staff at an Orono nursing facility will be tested for the coronavirus after a single patient recently admitted from a local hospital tested positive. The testing at Orono Commons — a skilled nursing and rehabilitation facility — will take place Tuesday.” — Matthew Stone, BDN

— “A coronavirus outbreak investigation has been opened at Bath Iron Works after three cases believed to be connected to ongoing strikes were discovered, state health officials said Monday.” — Caitlin Andrews, BDN

— “Health departments around the U.S. that are using contact tracers to contain coronavirus outbreaks are scrambling to bolster their ranks amid a surge of cases and resistance to cooperation from those infected or exposed.” — Tammy Webber, Brady McCombs and John Mone, The Associated Press

— “Inmates and staff at Maine’s only youth prison will be tested for the new coronavirus after a 16-year-old girl tested positive before being released.” — Christopher Burns and Caitlin Andrews, BDN

As of Monday afternoon, the coronavirus has sickened 2,564,163 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 125,928 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.