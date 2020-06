A 12-year-old girl and a 9-year-old boy were hurt Sunday when their ATVs crashed in Brunswick.

The Maine Warden Service said the girl was slowing her ATV to a stop on Raspberry Lane around noon when the boy on an ATV behind her didn’t notice and struck her from behind.

Wardens said the girl was taken by LifeFlight to a local hospital with serious injuries and that the boy suffered minor injuries.