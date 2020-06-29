A Lisbon Falls man was killed Sunday when his motorcycle crashed in eastern New Hampshire.

Brendan Provencal, 29, was riding a 2000 Suzuki motorcycle north on Route 16 in Wentworth Location about 12:40 p.m. when he lost control of the motorcycle, crossed the centerline and struck a guardrail, according to the New Hampshire State Police.

Provencal died at the scene, the state police said.

The crash remains under investigation, but speed and inexperience are considered factors in the crash.





Wentworth Location is a township north of Errol in eastern New Hampshire, not far from the state border with Maine.