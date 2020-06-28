The BDN is making the most crucial coverage of the coronavirus pandemic and its economic impact in Maine free for all readers. Click here for all coronavirus stories and here for the free collection. You can join others committed to safeguarding this vital public service by purchasing a subscription or donating directly to the newsroom.

Another 37 cases of the new coronavirus have been detected in Maine, health officials said Sunday.

There have now been 3,191 cases across all of Maine’s counties since the outbreak began here in March, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s up from 3,154 on Saturday.

Of those, 2,838 have been confirmed positive, while 353 are likely positive, according to the Maine CDC.





The death toll stands at 104.

Here’s a roundup of the latest news on the coronavirus and its impact in Maine.

— “Law enforcement will hit Portland’s Wharf Street starting Saturday night to enforce coronavirus reopening regulations in response to reports and social media posts showing large crowds of people not wearing masks at businesses there.” — Nick Sambides Jr., BDN

— “Local fireworks store owners said that they are seeing more shoppers this year. Big Bang Boom store manager Greg Spencer attributed the increase at his store in Holden to coronavirus.” — Nick Sambides Jr., BDN

— “People on six continents already are getting jabs in the arm as the race for a COVID-19 vaccine enters a defining summer, with even bigger studies poised to prove if any shot really works — and maybe offer a reality check.” — Lauran Neergaard, The Associated Press

— “When Maya Newsam lost her job as the bar manager of a nightclub in Salem, Massachusetts, in the wave of COVID-19-related business closures, she figured a couple weeks at her family’s home in Owls Head would do her good. That two-week escape would completely change her life.” — Lauren Abbate, BDN

— “A nursing home in Falmouth that serves residents who suffer from Alzheimer’s disease and dementia is battling a COVID-19 outbreak that has infected 36 people, according to News Center Maine.” — Nick Sambides Jr., BDN

As of Sunday afternoon, the coronavirus has sickened 2,534,981 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 125,709 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.