Another 32 cases of the new coronavirus have been detected in Maine, health officials said Friday.

There have now been 3,102 cases across all of Maine’s counties since the outbreak began here in March, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s up from 3,070 on Thursday.

Of those, 2,758 have been confirmed positive, while 344 are likely positive, according to the Maine CDC.





New cases were tallied in Androscoggin, Cumberland, Hancock, Kennebec, Lincoln, Somerset and York counties. The bulk of those cases — 19 — were reported in Cumberland County.

No new deaths were reported Friday, leaving the statewide death toll at 103.

So far, 343 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus. Of those, 28 people are currently hospitalized, with nine in critical care and six on ventilators.

Meanwhile, another 30 people have recovered from the virus, bringing total recoveries to 2,542. That means there are 457 active and likely cases in the state, up from 455 on Thursday.

Here’s the latest on the coronavirus and its impact on Maine.

—“Just one additional person has tested positive for the coronavirus in connection with an outbreak related to ambulance crews in the Houlton area after 301 community members were tested, according to state health officials.” — Charles Eichacker, BDN

—“A group providing recommendations to Gov. Janet Mills on restarting the coronavirus-damaged Maine economy will float its first set of urgent actions to the governor next week, including aligning tourism restrictions with neighboring states and providing education and broadband aid. Six subcommittees of the Democratic governor’s Economic Recovery Committee met in a Friday morning webinar to air “quick start” suggestions. Their aim is to get the Maine economy back on track while working within mandates that often stunt business activity.” — Lori Valigra, BDN

—“Jeremiah and Norma Hawkins won’t be driving from Manhattan to midcoast Maine this summer, a trip they have eagerly anticipated for each of the past 28 years. They had to cancel because they could not meet Maine’s mandate for coronavirus testing. That kind of story has become commonplace at the state’s lodging establishments despite an effort by Gov. Janet Mills to move up their reopening date by five days to June 26 with the hope of drawing July 4 holiday travelers. She announced the test alternative to the 14-day quarantine earlier in June. Visitors from New Hampshire and Vermont are exempt. Her moves may be too little, too late.” — Lori Valigra, BDN

—“Bangor and Bar Harbor are among the 96 Maine cities and towns that will receive federal money for public health campaigns around the coronavirus as businesses open up statewide, Gov. Janet Mills’ administration said on Friday. The state approved nearly $9 million in federal grants to municipalities who proposed public health projects geared towards coronavirus education and prevention efforts. The idea is to incentivize communities to come up with their own plans and then reimburse them for staff time and material used to implement them with CARES Act funding.” — Caitlin Andrews, BDN

—“A Maine man vacationing in Hawaii spent a weekend in jail and got kicked off the island of Oahu with a one-way ticket back to the mainland earlier this week because he was allegedly walking in public without a face mask instead of quarantining as state law requires.” — Nick Sambides Jr., BDN

—“When a city has been dubbed the “Arts Capital of Maine,” it only seems fitting that when officials close a side street to traffic for five months, a massive street mural is planned and completed in 10 days. That’s what happened on Oak Street this past week, where an existing vibrant and abstract wall mural painted in 2015 was extended onto the pavement. The city has closed this corridor between Main and Union streets through October to allow restaurants and retail operations — including Cafe Miranda, Fog Bar and Cafe, Lulu’s Ice Cream and Rock City Cafe — to sprawl outside and operate amid COVID-19 social distancing restrictions.” — Lauren Abbate, BDN

—“A seasonal ferry service featuring the The Cat, a high-speed catamaran, set to start running between Maine and Nova Scotia on Friday will not run in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to Bay Ferries Ltd.” — Nick Sambides Jr., BDN

As of Friday morning, the coronavirus has sickened 2,453,044 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 124,891 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.