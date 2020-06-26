The BDN is making the most crucial coverage of the coronavirus pandemic and its economic impact in Maine free for all readers. Click here for all coronavirus stories and here for the free collection. You can join others committed to safeguarding this vital public service by purchasing a subscription or donating directly to the newsroom.

Another 32 cases of the new coronavirus have been detected in Maine, health officials said Friday.

There have now been 3,102 cases across all of Maine’s counties since the outbreak began here in March, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s up from 3,070 on Thursday.





Of those, 2,758 have been confirmed positive, while 344 are likely positive, according to the Maine CDC.

New cases were tallied in Androscoggin, Cumberland, Hancock, Kennebec, Lincoln, Somerset and York counties. The bulk of those cases — 19 — were reported in Cumberland County.

No new deaths were reported Friday, leaving the statewide death toll at 103.

So far, 343 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus. Of those, 25 people are currently hospitalized, with 10 in critical care and seven on ventilators.

Meanwhile, another 30 people have recovered from the virus, bringing total recoveries to 2,542. That means there are 457 active and likely cases in the state, up from 455 on Thursday.

A majority of the cases — 1,651 — have been in Mainers under age 50, while more cases have been reported in women than men, according to the Maine CDC.

As of Thursday, there have been 90,165 negative test results out of 94,358 overall. About 4 percent of all tests have come back positive, Maine CDC data show.

The coronavirus has hit hardest in Cumberland County, where 1,627 cases have been confirmed and where the bulk of virus deaths — 59 — have been concentrated. It is one of four counties — the others are Androscoggin, Penobscot and York, with 464, 104 and 484 cases, respectively — where “community transmission” has been confirmed, according to the Maine CDC.

There are two criteria for establishing community transmission: at least 10 confirmed cases and that at least 25 percent of those are not connected to either known cases or travel. That second condition has not yet been “satisfied” in other counties.

Other cases have been detected in Aroostook (21), Franklin (38), Hancock (16), Kennebec (143), Knox (24), Lincoln (22), Oxford (35), Piscataquis (2), Sagadahoc (32), Somerset (27), Waldo (55) and Washington (2) counties. Information about where another six cases were detected wasn’t immediately available Friday.

As of Friday morning, the coronavirus has sickened 2,422,312 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 124,415 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.