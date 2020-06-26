A Superior Court justice on Friday set bail at $2,000 for a Georgia man charged with unlawful sexual touching in Bangor who also is suspected of trying to abduct teenage girls in Hampden and Belfast.

Serdest Ozilice , 23, of Savannah, Georgia, made his first court appearance Friday by video conference from the Penobscot County Jail before Superior Court Justice William Anderson.

Ozilice allegedly put his arm around a 50-year-old Bangor woman and grabbed her right buttock just after midnight on Tuesday while she was walking on Kenduskeag Avenue near Glenwood Drive. He pleaded not guilty to that charge.

Ozilice allegedly told Bangor police after his arrest that he saw a crying woman walking on a road and that he stopped to comfort her. He denied touching her buttocks.





Hampden and Belfast police are investigating alleged incidents in those towns, the prosecutor said.

Ozilice allegedly stopped his car on Maine Road North in Hampden about 5 p.m. on Monday and asked a 14-year-old riding her bicycle if she’d like to earn $100. The girl quickly rode off.

A similar incident was reported in Belfast, not long before Ozilice was located and arrested.

Christy Stilthen, assistant district attorney for Penobscot County, told the judge that Ozilice had no criminal record, had no ties to Maine and faced no other charges. Still, she urged Anderson to set bail at $5,000 because the allegations against him “were creepy.”

Investigators were able to locate Ozilice after a Maine game warden spoke to him earlier in the week in Gouldsboro when he found the man sleeping in a 2012 Toyota RAV4.

If convicted of the misdemeanor crime, Olizce faces up to a year in prison and a fine of up to $2,000.