Normally, last weekend and this weekend would see cities and towns across the state hold Pride celebrations, with parades and parties all week and weekend. As we are all painfully aware, these are not normal times — but Pride continues virtually, with a whole list of events from Pride Across Maine, a coalition of Maine Pride organizations. Some of the fun events this weekend include Pride Story Time with The Briar Patch in Bangor at 11 a.m. Friday, Virtual Drag Bingo at 6 p.m. Friday, and the Virtual Pride Parade at 11 a.m. Sunday, in locations all across the state. For more info, visit prideacrossmaine.org.

Want something to do in person? There are a handful of restaurants and breweries across the state with live music, outside, that you can enjoy while staying safe. On Saturday, Thresher’s Brewing in Searsmont hosts rock duo Timepiece, Stonewall Chrome is at Bigelow Brewing in Skowhegan, and Liberty Craft Brewing Liberty hosts the 220s, in their first show in years.

On TV this weekend, on Friday, the ridiculous-looking “Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Ice and Fire” starring Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams as an Icelandic pop duo vying to win Eurovision, premieres on Friday on Netflix, as does “Scoob!,” an animated reboot of the beloved cartoon, on HBO Max. As for new series, on Friday there are new seasons of “The Twilight Zone” on CBS All Access, “Doom Patrol” on HBO Max, and “Dark” on Netflix, and on Sunday, HBO premieres a true-crime miniseries based on the book “I’ll Be Gone In The Dark” about the search for the Golden State Killer.

At drive-in theaters around the state, the Bangor Drive-In continues its Harry Potter film fest with “Order of the Phoenix” and “Half-Blood Prince” on Friday, as well as “Birds of Prey” and “Suicide Squad” on screen two. The Saco Drive-In will show award-winning World War I film “1917,” the Prides Corner Drive-In in Westbrook will show “Back to the Future” on Friday and Sunday, and all around the state, a number of drive-ins including Bangor, Skowhegan and Prides Corner will show the one-night only “Garth Brooks: A Drive-In Concert Experience,” with the show starting at 9 p.m. Check with the venue for ticket information.