A Bethel man was killed Tuesday afternoon in a three-vehicle crash.

The Sun Journal reports that Brent Angevine, 50, was driving a 2008 Honda Element on Route 2, also known as Mayville Road. Angevine and 65-year-old Llewellyn Cobb of Greenwood, who was driving a 2015 Nissan Frontier, were slowing down for another vehicle turning into a driveway when a 2019 Mack tractor-trailer driven by 18-year-old Silvian Sweetser of Greenwood struck them from behind.

Sweetser failed to slow down before the crash, the newspaper reports.

Angevine was taken to a local hospital, where he later died, according to the Sun Journal.





Cobb and Sweetser were treated at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation, and the Sun Journal reports no charges have been filed.