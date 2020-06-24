Maine Public Safety Commissioner Michael Sauschuck and Attorney General Aaron Frey will answer questions from lawmakers on Wednesday about a secretive state police unit at the center of a high-profile lawsuit and data collection on racial profiling.

You can watch the hearing here.

The hearing of the Criminal Justice and Public Safety committee is among the most anticipated of the Legislature’s slate of hearings during the coronavirus pandemic after Maine State Police Trooper George Loder filed a lawsuit alleging the state police illegally gathered and handled personal data about Mainers. The agency has denied wrongdoing.

It comes after protests across the U.S. and Maine against police brutality and racism after the killings of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Breonna Taylor in Louisville, Kentucky, and other Black people at the hands of police. Maine cities, including Portland and South Portland, are reviewing police procedures and the state’s police regulator instituted stricter rules on chokeholds.