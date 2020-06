SACO, Maine — Police have identified a 25-year-old man who died inside a multi-level commercial parking lot here last week.

Michael Austin of Greencastle, Pennsylvania, was found unresponsive by police at 1:05 p.m. June 17 near the busy Saco Island shopping and restaurant plaza, Saco police Sgt. Chris Hardiman said. Attempts to revive him were unsuccessful.

Hardiman said police are still investigating the cause of death but have ruled out homicide.