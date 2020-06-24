The BDN is making the most crucial coverage of the coronavirus pandemic and its economic impact in Maine free for all readers. Click here for all coronavirus stories and here for the free collection. You can join others committed to safeguarding this vital public service by purchasing a subscription or donating directly to the newsroom.

Another Mainer has died as health officials on Wednesday confirmed 23 more positive coronavirus cases.

There have now been 3,017 cases across all of Maine’s counties since the outbreak began here in March, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s up from 2,994 on Tuesday.

Of those, 2,680 have been confirmed positive, while 337 are likely positive, according to the Maine CDC.





New cases were tallied in Androscoggin, Aroostook, Cumberland, Oxford, Sagadahoc and York counties.

The latest death was a woman in her 90s from Cumberland County. Her death brings the statewide death toll to 103. It marks the first death related to the virus in a week, ending the longest streak without a death since the outbreak’s earliest days.

So far, 339 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus. Of those, 26 people are currently hospitalized, with 12 in critical care and six on ventilators.

Meanwhile, another 47 people have recovered from the virus, bringing total recoveries to 2,490. That means there are 424 active and likely cases in the state, down from 449 on Tuesday.

Here’s the latest on the coronavirus and its impact on Maine.

—“While much of the country sees a surge in new coronavirus cases, Maine’s infections are continuing to trend in the opposite direction. The state saw the number of new cases continue to fall over the past week even as the state maintained its ramped-up level of testing. The state also met a virus-related goal it had set for itself over the past week, with less than 2 percent of virus tests conducted in that time coming back positive.” — Matthew Stone, BDN

—“Movie theaters, indoor and outdoor amusements and performing arts venues can reopen in Maine on July 1, subject to a 50-person gathering limit under guidelines released Wednesday by Gov. Janet Mills’ administration.” — Lori Valigra, BDN

—“Unemployment benefits have been a lifeline for many people who have lost work because of the coronavirus pandemic. But the huge federal expansion of the unemployment insurance program under the CARES Act has required states to handle massive increases in applications for both regular unemployment and for new benefits offered to workers who had never before qualified. And while Maine has so far been among the best in the country at getting new claims paid, thousands are still awaiting checks, and advocates are calling for an immediate remedy.” — Nora Flaherty, Maine Public

—“Maine’s public university system plans to avoid a tuition increase related to its response to the coronavirus pandemic, officials said Wednesday. The University of Maine System began considering its fiscal 2021 budget on Wednesday. The proposal includes a long-planned 2.5 percent tuition increase, but it does not include any additional tuition or fee increases caused by the pandemic, system spokesperson Dan Demeritt said.” — The Associated Press

—As of Wednesday evening, the coronavirus has sickened 2,371,422 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 121,870 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.