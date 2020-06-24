This story will be updated.

A truck hauling crushed cars overturned early Wednesday morning on Interstate 295, closing the road south of Brunswick.





The driver of the flatbed truck lost control of the vehicle in the fog in Freeport, striking a guardrail before overturning and spilling crushed cars across the southbound and northbound lanes, according to Stephen McCausland, spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

A northbound tractor-trailer struck some of the wreckage, McCausland said. The crash happened between exits 22 and 24, according to CBS affiliate WGME.

The northbound lanes have reopened but wreckers continue to clear the scene on the southbound side, according to McCausland.

Both drivers escaped serious injury.