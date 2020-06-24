A Harrison man died Tuesday afternoon when his Jeep crashed.

Jerry Brill, 69, was driving a green 2018 Jeep Compass north on Naples Road about 4:24 p.m. when he suffered an unspecified “medical event” and lost control of the vehicle, leaving the road and rolling onto its roof, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

Brill had just left his home before the crash. He was wearing a seatbelt.

He died at the scene, the sheriff’s office said.





The Maine medical examiner’s office will determine a cause of death, and the crash remains under investigation.