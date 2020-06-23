Maine’s top drug cops will get a $931,880 boost from a federal government program dedicated to community policing, the U.S. attorney’s office in Portland announced on Tuesday.

The money will support state-level law enforcement agencies in combating the illegal manufacturing and distribution of methamphetamine, heroin, fentanyl, carfentanil and prescription opioids, according to the attorney’s office.

The MDEA allocation is part of a U.S. Department of Justice‘s Office of Community Oriented Policing Services allocation of $42 million distributed nationwide.

More than 130 people die every day in the United States after overdosing on opioids, according to the statement.