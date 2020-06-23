Following a directive by the Portland City Council, Portland police and the city manager have released a report on the police response to a large, June 1 protest that ran into the early morning of the following day.

The protest followed the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. It was one of a half-dozen largely peaceful protests that took place in the city during that time.

The report says the protest drew about 2,500 participants, about double initial estimates, and was unprecedented in terms of its size, lack of advance-communication from organizers, and aggressive actions toward police, violence, failure to adhere to calls for dispersal, looting and other criminal acts. In total, 23 people were arrested.

The report was presented to councilors during a meeting Monday night.





Councilor-at-Large Pious Ali says the report is a good place to start the long process of revising city policies.

“They disproportionately affect black people and other people of color. Those are some of the things I want to see changed,” Ali said.

Ali says he believes his fellow councilors are willing and ready to move forward.

The Portland City Council has scheduled a workshop next week to address next steps.