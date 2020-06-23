A Newcastle lawyer charged with stealing from two midcoast nonprofits has agreed to be disbarred, according to the Maine Supreme Judicial Court.

Jonathan C. Hull, 74, a solo practitioner in Damariscotta, had been suspended from practicing law since August 2018 after he was charged in connection with stealing $24,250 from the Cheseborough Program between January 2016 and May 2018.

In May 2019, Hull was charged in connection with the theft of $47,000 from Seven Trees Inc. between Dec. 1, 2014, and May 7, 2018. He allegedly used some of that money to repay what he took from the Cheseborough Program.

Hull, who was admitted to practice law in Maine in 1974, has pleaded not guilty to the charges. The cases are pending in Lincoln County Superior Court, according to the clerk’s office. Hull had authorization to write checks for both organizations.





Hull’s attorney, James Mason of Brunswick, did not immediately return a request for comment on the disbarment.

The Cheseborough Program facilitates student exchanges between Bath and Tsugaru, Japan.

Seven Trees Inc. owned two homes for troubled youth, the Weymouth House in Bristol and the Curtis House in Jefferson, from the late 1970s until the homes closed in 2008 and 2010, respectively. The nonprofit sold both properties after the programs lost state funding.

Since then, Seven Trees has donated its remaining funds to like-minded nonprofits, such as Skidompha Library in Damariscotta and Twin Villages Foodbank Farm in Nobleboro.

The Maine Board of Overseers of the Bar, the organization that governs the conduct of lawyers licensed to practice in Maine, said that in addition to the alleged embezzlement, Hull took payment to represent a client in a family matter but did not appear on his court date. Hull also allegedly stole more than $47,000 from an estate in May 2008, but can’t be prosecuted for that because the statute of limitations has expired.

Hull has repaid much of what he embezzled, according to the order of disbarment, but still owes more than $30,000 to the Lawyers’ Fund for Client Protection for what it has paid on claims made by Hull’s victims and former clients.