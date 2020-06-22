After weeks of minimal rain, the dry spell is expected to break in Bangor on Wednesday. But not by much.

The chance of precipitation in Bangor on Wednesday stands at 50 percent, with a chance of showers and thunderstorms and less than one-tenth of an inch of rain expected.

As a cold front starts to move through the state, showers may become more frequent in the later half of the week, but no widespread relief for the state’s dry spell is expected, according to the National Weather Service in Caribou.

So far this month, Bangor has only gotten 0.8 inches of rain, compared to the monthly average of 3.76 inches for June.

Almost 78 percent of the state is listed as being abnormally dry — with the exception of parts of Aroostook, Penobscot, Piscataquis and Washington counties — according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.

This type of dryness can slow crop growth and elevate the fire risk to above average, said NOAA, but doesn’t necessarily mean the state is experiencing drought conditions.