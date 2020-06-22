The BDN is making the most crucial coverage of the coronavirus pandemic and its economic impact in Maine free for all readers. Click here for all coronavirus stories and here for the free collection. You can join others committed to safeguarding this vital public service by purchasing a subscription or donating directly to the newsroom.

Another 14 coronavirus cases have been detected in Maine, health officials said Monday.

There have now been 2,971 cases across all of Maine’s counties since the outbreak began here in March, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s up from 2,957 on Sunday.

Of those, 2,640 have been confirmed positive, while 341 are likely positive, according to the Maine CDC.

No new deaths were reported Monday, leaving the statewide death toll at 102. The most recent death was reported last Wednesday.

Here’s a roundup of the latest news on the coronavirus and its impact in Maine:

— “Indoor bar service will not be allowed to resume on July 1, as previously scheduled, Gov. Janet Mills announced Monday, due to elevated coronavirus risks.” — Jessica Piper, BDN

— “In its checklists for reopening businesses safely, Maine health officials are using recommendations from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Here’s how Maine is advising workplaces to safely reopen.” — Lori Valigra, BDN

— “Not all Bowdoin College students will return to the Brunswick campus this fall as administrators prepare for the coronavirus to continue disrupting academic life for months to come.” — Christopher Burns, BDN

— “Emergency services will be provided in Houlton and its contract towns, even though four of the town’s six full-time paramedic and emergency medical technicians tested positive for COVID-19, the ambulance director said Monday.” — Joseph Cyr, Houlton Pioneer Times

— “Bowdoin College in Brunswick on Monday became the first Maine university to announce its plans for the fall semester. The announcement is likely to hit the athletics community hard as Bowdoin revealed that it will not sponsor any sports during the fall semester.” — Pete Warner, BDN

— “Immigrant leaders in Maine’s largest cities say the state has failed them as the nation’s whitest state sees some of the biggest racial disparities in coronavirus cases. Most states have seen some racial disparities, according to data compiled by the Covid Tracking Project. But nowhere is it greater than in Maine for Black and African American people. They are 24 times more likely to have tested positive for the virus than whites are here.” — Jessica Piper, BDN

— “While it’s unclear how varying degrees of air quality upgrades affect transmission of the virus, one answer to assuring people, experts say, is to provide assurances that the business has done everything it could to make for a safe environment.” — Lori Valigra, BDN

— “The federal government bungled its initial response to the coronavirus so much that it motivated The Jackson Laboratory to develop its own testing abilities quicker, its president told Maine economic officials on Monday.” — Caitlin Andrews, BDN

— As of Monday evening, the coronavirus has sickened 2,306,247 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 120,351 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.