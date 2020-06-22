A man being held at the Franklin County Jail died Sunday at a Lewiston hospital, according to the sheriff.

Michael Evans, 36, of Strong became ill about 4:50 p.m. and staff at the Farmington jail had him taken to Franklin Memorial Hospital. He was later airlifted to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston, Franklin County Sheriff Scott R. Nichols said Monday.

Evans died while at the Lewiston hospital, Nichols said.

The nature of Evan’s illness was not immediately clear, but Nichols said his death is not considered suspicious.

The Maine medical examiner’s office will determine Evan’s cause of death. Nichols said the Maine attorney general’s office and the Maine Department of Corrections were notified of his death in custody.