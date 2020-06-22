A man died Friday night in a collision between two pickup trucks on Route 1 in eastern Hancock County, but on Monday police still had not confirmed the dead man’s identity with the state Medical Examiner’s office.

The two pickup trucks collided head-on around 10:15 p.m. Friday on Route 1 in Township 7, near the Washington County town of Steuben, according to the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office. Both vehicles caught on fire after the Ford Ranger, heading west, crossed the centerline and struck a Ford F-150 head-on.

Motorists who came upon the accident scene pulled Steuben residents Timothy Smith, 32, and Payton Smith, 5, from the burning F-150, police said. Timothy Smith was wearing a seat belt and Payton Smith was strapped into a child’s car seat at the time of the crash. Each suffered possible bone fractures but no life-threatening injuries.

Passersby also tried to get the driver of the Ford Ranger out, but were unsuccessful, according to the sheriff’s office.

The accident remains under investigation, Lt. Tim Cote of the sheriff’s department said Monday afternoon. The Maine Medical Examiner’s Office had not yet positively identified the man who died in the collision, he said, adding that police would not release additional details until the man was identified and his family had been notified.