The BDN is making the most crucial coverage of the coronavirus pandemic and its economic impact in Maine free for all readers. Click here for all coronavirus stories and here for the free collection. You can join others committed to safeguarding this vital public service by purchasing a subscription or donating directly to the newsroom.

Another 19 coronavirus cases have been detected in Maine, health officials said Sunday.

There have now been 2,957 cases across all of Maine’s counties since the outbreak began here in March, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s up from 2,938 on Saturday.

Of those, 2,629 have been confirmed positive, while 328 are likely positive, according to the Maine CDC.

No new deaths were reported Sunday, leaving the statewide death toll at 102.

Here’s the latest on the coronavirus and its impact on Maine.

— “Despite an official order from Gov. Janet Mills requiring Mainers to wear face coverings in public to reduce the spread of COVID-19, many businesses in the Bangor area are letting customers without masks in.” — Eesha Pendharkar, BDN

— “The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention is investigating a coronavirus outbreak involving at least seven people in the Houlton area including four members of the Houlton Ambulance Service. It is the first known outbreak in Aroostook County, which had previously seen only 11 total cases of the virus.” — Jessica Piper, BDN

— “President Donald Trump said Saturday he’s asked his administration to slow down coronavirus testing because robust testing turns up too many cases of COVID-19.” — Kevin Freking, The Associated Press

— “Five members of the Fort Fairfield Fire Department and one police officer may have been exposed to COVID-19 on Saturday, according to Fort Fairfield Police Chief and Public Safety Director Shawn Newell. The exposure occurred during a training session at the Fort Fairfield Fire Department.” — Christopher Bouchard, Aroostook Republican

— “Maine’s junior U.S. Representative is joining a drive to save the U.S. Postal Service, which he said is vital for the well-being of rural residents. Rep. Jared Golden, a Democrat, has joined with 136 House members to call for U.S. Senate leadership to address the post office’s anticipated $22 billion in lost revenue that stems from the coronavirus pandemic.” — The Associated Press

— “President Donald Trump launched his comeback rally Saturday by defining the upcoming election as a stark choice between national heritage and left-wing radicalism. But his intended show of political force amid a pandemic featured thousands of empty seats and new coronavirus cases on his own campaign staff.” — Kevin Freking and Jonathan Lemire, The Associated Press

— Editorial: “Overall, Maine is prepared for the primary, which was rescheduled from June 9 because of the coronavirus pandemic, said Secretary of State Matt Dunlap. But, there are some reasons to worry, especially as the virus continues to pose a threat.” — BDN Editorial Board

— As of Sunday afternoon, the coronavirus has sickened 2,268,093 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 119,854 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.

— Elsewhere in New England, there have been 7,827 coronavirus deaths in Massachusetts, 4,251 in Connecticut, 894 in Rhode Island, 337 in New Hampshire and 56 in Vermont.