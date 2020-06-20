The BDN is making the most crucial coverage of the coronavirus pandemic and its economic impact in Maine free for all readers. Click here for all coronavirus stories and here for the free collection. You can join others committed to safeguarding this vital public service by purchasing a subscription or donating directly to the newsroom.

Another 25 coronavirus cases have been detected in Maine, health officials said Saturday.

There have now been 2,938 cases across all of Maine’s counties since the outbreak began here in March, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s up from 2,913 on Friday.

Of those, 2,610 have been confirmed positive, while 328 are likely positive, according to the Maine CDC.

New cases were tallied in Androscoggin (3), Cumberland (18), Hancock (1), Knox (1), Oxford (1), Piscataquis (1) and York (1) counties.

No new deaths were reported Saturday, leaving the statewide death toll at 102. Only two deaths have been reported so far this week.

So far, 333 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus. Of those, 29 people are currently hospitalized, with 13 in critical care and five on ventilators.

Meanwhile, 57 more people have recovered from the virus, bringing the total recoveries to 2,380. That means there are 456 active and likely cases in the state, down from 488 on Friday, according to the Maine CDC.

Here’s the latest on the coronavirus and its impact on Maine.

— “The growing number of COVID-19 deaths was nearly unfathomable to Orono resident Matthew Powers. The disease has sickened at least 2,500 and claimed the lives of 102 people in Maine since the state’s first confirmed case of COVID-19 in mid-March. It also has killed more than 100,000 people across the nation. Powers decided to create a mini-memorial of his own after hearing a story on National Public Radio about the ways Americans were paying tribute to those lost to the disease.” — Nina Mahaleris, BDN

—“In January, Maine AgrAbility launched Boots-2-Bushels, a new program to help Maine veterans transition to a career in agriculture after returning home. Everything was on track for the program, Anne Devin said. Then, the coronavirus pandemic hit. Instead of canceling for the season, though, Devin used some of that military resilience, creativity and resourcefulness to make her program work for this brave new world.” — Sam Schipani, BDN

— “The New England Patriots are offering season ticket holders at an elevated risk of COVID-19 infection the chance to skip the 2020 season entirely and still hold onto their seats for the next year.” — Jimmy Golen, The Associated Press

— As of Saturday afternoon, the coronavirus has sickened 2,238,065 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 119,342 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.

— Elsewhere in New England, there have been 7,800 coronavirus deaths in Massachusetts, 4,251 in Connecticut, 894 in Rhode Island, 337 in New Hampshire and 56 in Vermont.