One person was killed after a head-on crash in Hancock County Friday night, authorities say.

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call around 10 p.m. Friday from a witness who said two vehicles collided head-on on Route 1 and caught fire. According to investigators, a Ford Ranger that was driving west on Route 1 in Township 7, near Gouldsboro, crossed the center line and collided with a Ford F-150 that was traveling east.

The driver of the F-150, Timothy Smith of Steuben, and a passenger, Peyton Smith, were pulled from the vehicle by witnesses and suffered non-life threatening injuries. Witnesses also attempted to pull out the driver of the Ranger but were unable.

The name of the person who died has not yet been released and the investigation is ongoing.