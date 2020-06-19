Another 35 coronavirus cases have been detected in Maine, health officials said Friday.

There have now been 2,913 cases across all of Maine’s counties since the outbreak began here in March, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s up from 2,878 on Thursday.

Of those, 2,586 have been confirmed positive, while 327 are likely positive, according to the Maine CDC.

No new deaths were reported Friday, leaving the statewide death toll at 102. Only two deaths have been reported so far this week.

So far, 328 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus. Of those, 26 people are currently hospitalized, with 11 in critical care and five on ventilators.

Meanwhile, 23 more people have recovered from the virus, bringing the total recoveries to 2,323. That means there are 488 active and likely cases in the state, up from 476 on Thursday, according to the Maine CDC.

Here’s the latest on the coronavirus and its impact on Maine.

— As of Friday evening, the coronavirus has sickened 2,215,587 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 118,991 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.

— Elsewhere in New England, there have been 7,800 coronavirus deaths in Massachusetts, 4,238 in Connecticut, 894 in Rhode Island, 331 in New Hampshire and 56 in Vermont.